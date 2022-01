Back on 🔝! @WoutvanAert 🇧🇪 delivers another knockout 🥊 blow as he dominates the field to win the @X2OTrofee in Herentals!



🥇 @WoutvanAert 🇧🇪

🥈 @Tompid 🇬🇧

🥉 @ToAerts 🇧🇪



A preview of the podium at the World Championships 🌈 in Fayetteville? pic.twitter.com/ByfdwXsNxv