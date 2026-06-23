Il International Tennis Hall of Fame di Newport, Rhode Island, ha inaugurato un nuovo allestimento dedicato a Roger Federer, intitolato "Tennis, Transcended: Roger Federer’s Path to Greatness". L'esposizione mostra racchette Wilson, abbigliamento e scarpe Nike del campione svizzero, in vista del suo ingresso nella Hall of Fame ad agosto.
L'esposizione: viaggio nella carriera
L'esposizione a Newport ripercorre la carriera di Federer. Include casi espositivi nella Hall of Famers Gallery e altri oggetti. Tra i pezzi chiave: abiti indossati nei quattro tornei del Grande Slam, kit e racchette autografate dalle vittorie a Wimbledon (2007, 2009) e al Roland-Garros (2009).
Un video aggiornato in "The Majors" (presentata da Rolex) vede Federer narrare le sue partite memorabili. Dettagli nelle gallerie ATP e Grand Slam.
Eventi e informazioni utili
Roger Federer, otto volte campione di Wimbledon, parteciperà al Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic il 28 agosto. I biglietti sono esauriti in due minuti. Il museo è aperto 10:00-17:00 (ultimo ingresso 16:30) tutti i giorni. Costo: 25 dollari, gratuito fino a 12 anni.
L'induzione nella Hall of Fame 2026
Roger Federer è stato eletto nella Classe del 2026 della International Tennis Hall of Fame ("Player"), con Mary Carillo ("Contributor"). La cerimonia si terrà a Newport tra il 27 e il 29 agosto 2026. Federer ha ricevuto la notizia via videochiamata da Swiss Tennis, circondato da oltre venti membri della Hall of Fame, inclusi Stefan Edberg e Boris Becker.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions,” ha dichiarato Federer. “Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players — the place where my own journey first began. To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community.”