An incredible final kilometre saw @LAPORTEChristop hold off Wout van Aert and Olav Kooij to take an impressive win in the European road race! Another 1-2-3 for Jumbo-Visma 🇳🇱



Watch the race replay over on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/8FSJcLL3Gx pic.twitter.com/3a1j69EShp