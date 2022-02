🇧🇪Remco Evenepoel today rode the #VAlgarve2022 ITT at 🔥392w - 6,27w/kg (62,5kg) for 37'49min. Incredible effort in ITT position - he destroyed the competition incl.🇨🇭Stefan Küng by nearly 1 min. In the 🌈WorldChampionships ITT 2021 he produced 384w - 6,10w/kg (63kg) for 48'32min https://t.co/uRGNJcKNSb