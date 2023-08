Official data:



- Average budget of WorldTeams: €26.3M

- Avg budget of ProTeams: €6.8M

- Avg budget of Women's WorldTeams: €3.1M (x2.4 since 2020)



- Median salary in WorldTeams: €200k

- Mdn salary in ProTeams: €53k

- Mdn salary in Women's WorldTeams: €60k (x2.3 since 2020) pic.twitter.com/sy3eBVOpQm