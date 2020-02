Mountaineering, mud surfing, running and riding - #Dubendorf2020 has it all... 😅



And @mathieuvdpoel 🇳🇱 can do it all!



His lead is up to 1 minute 35 over @Tompid 🇬🇧 in 2nd, who is being chased down by @ToAerts 🇧🇪 and @WoutVanAert 🇧🇪 a further 13 seconds behind. pic.twitter.com/KkZFBoBuKS