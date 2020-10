This is what you call honouring the Maglia Rosa!



Almost 229km in the legs yet João Almeida attacks his #Giro GC rivals with this brutal effort in the last 800m of Stage 16 👏



Time: 1’22”

Avg speed: 35.3km/h

Avg power: 650w

Max power: 1050w

Power-to-weight: 10.32w/kg pic.twitter.com/4jj4AzIKvQ