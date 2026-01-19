La Haas ha svelato ufficialmente la monoposto con cui affronterà il Mondiale di Formula 1 2026: la VF‑26, presentata tramite rendering diffusi sui canali social del team. La livrea, dominata dal bianco e dal rosso, rappresenta una nuova identità visiva per la squadra statunitense.

La VF-26 e le nuove normative tecniche

La VF‑26 è stata mostrata online come prima monoposto della stagione 2026, anticipando le presentazioni di Red Bull e Racing Bulls. Il design risponde alle nuove normative tecniche: vettura più piccola e leggera, con minore deportanza e resistenza aerodinamica, pneumatici Pirelli più stretti e power unit Ferrari con ripartizione 50/50 tra motore a combustione interna ed elettrico, alimentato da carburante completamente sostenibile.

La nuova livrea mette in risalto i colori bianco e rosso, segnando un cambiamento rispetto alle stagioni precedenti. Il team ha scelto di puntare su un look più pulito e distintivo, in linea con le tendenze di design attuali in Formula 1.

Le dichiarazioni del team Haas

Gene Haas, fondatore e proprietario del team, ha commentato: “Like all teams, we’ve faced the challenge of competing in 2025 while looking to design and now build these new‑regulation entries for the 2026 season. The pre‑season will be crucial to understand what these cars are capable of and how the drivers, engineers and teams in general adapt to them. We at least have continuity in terms of the drivers, with Ollie [Bearman] and Esteban [Ocon], as well as in our design and engineering teams.”

Ayao Komatsu, team principal, ha aggiunto: “It feels almost a bit surreal to be unveiling a new car this early in the year but it’s not any less exciting venturing into a new F1 campaign – especially one with such a change in regulations.

We’re fully focused on being ready for Shakedown Week in Barcelona. It’s been a monumental effort from everyone on the team to work with such a tight turnaround time from the end of last season to putting cars on track in January.”

Sviluppo e tempistiche della nuova monoposto

Lo sviluppo della VF‑26 è iniziato già nella seconda metà del 2024, con un piccolo gruppo dedicato al concept della nuova vettura. Il lavoro è proseguito fino al lancio ufficiale, nonostante il divieto di test in galleria del vento o CFD prima del 1° gennaio 2025. Komatsu ha sottolineato che la gestione dell’energia, tra motore elettrico e a combustione, sarà una delle sfide principali, soprattutto con l’introduzione delle modalità Overtake e Boost.