Lewis Hamilton ha ritrovato slancio e fiducia dopo i podi consecutivi a Montreal e nel Gran Premio di Monaco, salendo al secondo posto nella classifica piloti del Mondiale. Il sette volte campione ha condiviso il podio monegasco con i giovani Kimi Antonelli e Isack Hadjar, notando con ironia: “Both their ages combined, I’m older than both of them two together.”

A diciannove anni, Kimi Antonelli ha già stabilito nuovi record, diventando il più giovane pole-sitter e leader del campionato. Accanto a lui, Isack Hadjar, ventunenne, ha conquistato il secondo podio della sua carriera.

L'età combinata dei due giovani, quaranta anni, è inferiore a quella di Hamilton, quarantuno. Nelle ultime due gare, Hamilton è stato a un passo dal diventare il sesto vincitore più anziano nella storia della F1, mentre Antonelli continua a fissare nuovi standard di precocità con la sua quinta vittoria consecutiva a Monaco.

I due secondi posti consecutivi hanno permesso a Hamilton di superare George Russell e di posizionarsi al secondo posto assoluto nel campionato piloti, sebbene con un distacco di sessantasei punti da Antonelli. Questi risultati rappresentano i primi tre podi di Hamilton con la Ferrari in questa stagione, un significativo ritorno dopo che lo scorso anno aveva concluso per la prima volta in carriera senza alcuna presenza sul podio.

Il campione britannico ritiene di aver iniziato a dare risposte a chi dubitava delle sue capacità.

“It feels amazing to be up here and such a privilege to still be here, to be driving for Ferrari, to still be one of the 22 drivers in this sport and in front of all these people,” ha dichiarato Hamilton. Sulla sua fase professionale, ha aggiunto: “I feel like I’m in a period where I’m having to remind people of who I am, and I think my fans last year were telling me to remind me of who I am, and now I’m having to show up each weekend and try to do that.” Ha evidenziato un rinnovato amore e fiducia all'interno del team, che lo rende “very happy”.

La sfida per la vittoria

Nonostante i recenti successi, Hamilton non si accontenta del secondo posto.

Dopo aver visto Antonelli dominare il Gran Premio di Monaco — gara caratterizzata da incidenti, safety car e una bandiera rossa che ha portato a una ripartenza da fermo negli ultimi otto giri — Hamilton, partito dalla prima fila, ha cercato l'opportunità di vincere. “I was thinking about winning. I was thinking about getting him at the beginning,” ha spiegato. “I gained on him just a little bit and I was almost to his rear wheel, but not enough to pop me in the lead, unfortunately. And then as we got going, I just got to see him pull away. The performance they have is next level.”

L'esperienza ha fornito a Hamilton indicazioni su dove il team debba concentrarsi per migliorare la vettura. Ha sottolineato l'importanza del supporto del team principal, Fred Vasseur: “I couldn’t have done that without this team, without the reliability that we have, and also with Fred [Vasseur].

Fred has been awesome in supporting me. I think last year was really tough for both of us and [I’ve been] begging him for certain changes, and he pulled through and he did those, and now I’m seeing the fruits of that and I’m able to finally deliver for them.”

La prima vittoria sembra sempre più vicina, ma il divario di sessantasei punti da Antonelli è ancora significativo. Hamilton si dichiara comunque “second in the championship and I’m really happy and thankful for that.” Conclude con un messaggio di determinazione: “I think it’s still very early days in the season, so we just have to keep chasing. It’s actually easier to chase than it is to defend, I would say, in life. And so, whilst [Mercedes] are very quick and they’re an amazing team, we’re going to keep pushing, keep chasing, and I have no doubt at some stage we’re going to get there.”