Kimi Antonelli ha conquistato la sua prima vittoria in una Sprint di Formula 1 al Gran Bretagna a Silverstone, superando Lewis Hamilton per la leadership. Il leader del Mondiale ha battuto il poleman Hamilton con un sorpasso decisivo in modalità overtake.

Partito dalla pole, Hamilton ha mantenuto il comando, resistendo all’attacco di Antonelli alla curva Abbey. Antonelli ha poi sfruttato la strategia: dopo aver atteso, ha affiancato Hamilton tra Village e Brooklands, superandolo lungo la Hangar Straight e prendendo il comando alla curva Stowe. Ha quindi costruito un margine di 2,745 secondi.

Il duello e le strategie in pista

Hamilton ha difeso l’attacco iniziale di Antonelli, consumando la batteria. Antonelli, con maggiore energia, ha sfruttato la modalità overtake e preso il comando. “It was a very fun first laps with Lewis,” ha commentato Antonelli. “When I got into overtake, I knew my chance was coming. I decided to wait, then going into Stowe I used everything I had, and then I was able to overtake. From that point on I just tried to get into my rhythm. I just tried to break the overtake [mode] that he had and tried to bring it home.”

Hamilton ha ammesso: “I was pushing as hard as I could. I gave it absolutely everything. Once he got overtake mode, I couldn’t hold him back after that, because he has extra deployment through the lap.

I couldn’t break that one‑second barrier then. As soon as that was lost, I knew he was coming.”

Podio e classifica

Alle spalle, Lando Norris ha conquistato il terzo posto dopo una lotta con George Russell, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc e Oscar Piastri. Norris ha dichiarato: “That was a very good race. I’m very, very happy. Good start, good first lap. Not the pace to go with [Hamilton and Antonelli], but I had a good battle with George and all behind me. I’m pleasantly surprised by today.”

Russell quarto, seguito da Leclerc, Verstappen e Piastri. Liam Lawson ottavo, Alonso in testacoda dopo contatto con Sergio Pérez. La vittoria ha permesso ad Antonelli di allungare il suo vantaggio in classifica mondiale a 43 punti.