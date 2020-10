🇬🇧 Stage 6 | #LaVuelta20



A hard wet day of racing in the Pyrenees saw Ion Izagirre (@AstanaTeam) fly to victory through the breakaway while @RichardCarapazM took La Roja from @rogla's shoulders as the new overall leader.



⬇️Enjoy the best of the stage with this summary⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bDGm6VKjGl